The Ogun State Government says it is seeking support from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to expand its industrial base through the establishment of industrial clusters.

The state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stated this when he received the management of the NDPHC, who paid him a visit in his Oke-Mosan office, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said the state government was planning to set up industrial clusters along the new Lagos-Ibadan railway line which passes through Abeokuta and would need the support of NDPHC to make power available to facilities in the areas.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele, Abiodun restated the need for adequate power to serve industries in the state was the reason for the setting up of an Energy Board with the mandate to identify challenges and proffer solutions to issues relating to unavailability of power for industrial use.

He said that his administration, while looking at ways of attracting more businesses and industries has also embarked on an energy audit, with a view to preparing an environment devoid of epileptic power supply for industries that see the state as a preferred investment destination.

“You also know that the new Lagos-Ibadan rail passes through Abeokuta and part of the plan of this Government is to try and build Industrial clusters along that line to make sure that we take advantage of the railway line. Without doubt, these are going to be areas where we will be needing power. We will work with you and our team to achieve this objective,” he said.

In his response, the Managing Director/CEO, NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said the visit of the team was to ensure that the output from the 750 Megawatt power plant in the state was offtaken, for the benefit of Nigerians, adding that the company also has plans to reach out to consumers directly through the “end-to-end strategy.”

Ugbo also informed the Governor that the 750 Megawatt Power Plant at Olorunsogo was operational and currently undergoing routine maintenance, as required by the original equipment manufacturer, adding that his team would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to get stranded electricity out of the power plant for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, while commending the power company for its stride in the energy sector, urged the management to find ways of getting power from the power plants to end users.