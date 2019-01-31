Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

South West chapter of the Miyetti Allah, an umbrella body of cattle breeders association, has declared support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Dapo Abiodun as the next Ogun State governor.

The body announced the endorsement when the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State made a brief stop at the Sabo Cattle Market, Rounder area of Abeokuta, while on a ward-to-ward campaign tour of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

Head of Miyetti Allah, Mohammed Kabir, said the association had pitched its tent with Buhari and noted same support would be extended to the APC’s governorship candidate and other party candidates in Ogun State.

“There is no doubt our support for the re-election of president Buhari is unwavering. Likewise, our support will also go for any governorship candidate the national leadership of the APC picked to fly the ticket; and whoever president Buhari raises his hand up we will support in the forthcoming general election,” Mohammed said.

On their plight at the Sabo Market, Kabir, who is also the Seriki Fulani, Ogun State, inundated Abiodun with several challenges confronting the cattle traders and appealed to him to address them if elected as governor.