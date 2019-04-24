The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, has condemned the recent attacks in Ifo State Constituency and commiserated with the Deputy Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, who represents the constituency as well the House of Representatives for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, Isiaka Ibrahim.

Adekunbi, who said this while responding to his colleague-lawmakers representing Ifo II, Ganiyu Oyedeji, who intimated the Assembly on the violent incident, pointed out that the vehicles and other property damaged were meant to support government programmes aimed at spreading democratic gains to the residents of the State.

The Speaker lauded the various security agencies for their intervention and urged them to redouble their efforts at restoring peace in the area, saying there was need for sustenance of existing peace and tranquility in the State.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Government to take over the management of all interested community schools that meet the necessary established educational standard of the State.

The passage of the resolution followed the motion moved by its sponsor and member representing Ifo II State Constituency, Ganiyu Oyedeji, seconded by the Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja, and supported by the House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by Speaker Suraju Ishola Adekunbi.

Opening debate on the resolution, Oyedeji stressed the need for government to take over the management of community schools in the State.

In their separate submissions, Honourables Victor Fasanya, Olayiwola Ojodu and Tunde Sanusi, who threw their weight behind the resolution, opined that only communities interested in handing over such properties to government should be engaged.