The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has flown the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for interrogation, sunnewsonline.com can reliably inform.

It was gathered that the embattled lawmaker is currently onboard an Abuja-bound aircraft over alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds

An impeccable source within the anti-graft agency confirmed the development to our correspondent on Thursday.

The sunnewsonline.com had earlier broke the news that the EFCC arrested the Ogun Speaker at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in the early hours of Thursday at about 09:00 am.

The source added that Oluomo had earlier failed to honour official invites by the anti-graft commission.