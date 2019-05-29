Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, yesterday, formally handed over the document of the outgoing administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to the new deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The brief hand over event which took place at the conference room of the Governor’s Office, was attended by top government functionaries and members of the joint transition committee.

Adeoluwa explained that the three-volume document contained all the activities of the outgoing administration in the last eight years.

The volume, he said, contained a complete financial statement, Homeowners Charter document and hand over note of the outgoing governor.

In her response after receiving the document, Salako-Oyedele, said the document was an interim report which will be subjected to interim review by the incoming administration.

She commended the outgoing governor for running a successful eight-year administration.