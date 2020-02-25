Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Stakeholders in Ogun State, yesterday called for the inclusion of security measures against slavery, human trafficking, kidnapping, banditry, invasion of farmland and the need to ensure human rights protection and intelligence gathering as parts of the responsibilities of the Amotekun Corps.

The stakeholders made the call during a public hearing organised by the House of Assembly, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the proposed Ogun State Security Network Agency Law, 2020.

In their submissions, the representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, Kayode Adeyemi, Muslim Council, Kamaldeen Akintunde, Association of Nigerian Authors, Paul Oni, Chairman, Coalition of Civil Societies, Yinka Folarin, Yoruba World Congress, Sade Olukoya, Hunters’ Association, Olusegun Bamgbose and the Institute of Emergency Management, Badero Adedamola, took turns to lend their voices in support of the bill.

They all commended the South West governors’ initiative at establishing the corps in response to challenges of insecurity in the nation.

Earlier, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, assured the stakeholders that the bill when passed by the Assembly and eventually signed into law by the governor, would be translated into indigenous language for easy understanding by all and sundry.

Also, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured the people that Amotekun would stimulate economic development, peace and prosperity if it is put in place.

Oyetola stated this in Osogbo, yesterday during a public hearing on Amotekun at the Assembly complex, Abere.

Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, noted that peace and security were the principal factors for business and investment.

He said: “If Amotekun works, investment windows will be open. Amotekun will give wings to the Osun Economic and Investment Summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.”

In the same vein, House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, declared that if the bill was passed, the security outfit would guarantee security, especially on highways, remote areas, waterways an hinterlands.

Owoeye further assured the people that Amotekun would assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that would maintain law and order in the state with a view to ensuring security of lives and property.