From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A secondary school student in Ogun State has hired hoodlums to attack and brutalize teachers in Toyon High School, Ere, Ado-Odo, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The student, Joshua Joseph, in company with his parents, on Tuesday, stormed the school and descended heavily on three teachers, inflicting injuries on them and vandalising the car of one of the teachers.

The development came barely two weeks after parents had signed forms before their children were allowed into their respective classes, when primary and secondary schools pupils resumed for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The state government had mandated all parents and guardians to sign the undertaking in view of the ugly trend of assault on teachers across the state by students.

Daily Sun gathered that Joseph had earlier been prevented by teachers from entering his class because of his hairstyle.

A teacher, Mr. Kabir Azeez, had instructed the student to go and cut his hair before entering the classroom. But Joseph was said to have returned to the school with his mother and thugs, who attacked the teachers.

A source told our correspondent: “Three teachers were beaten, Abel Thomas, Kabir Azeez and Adegun Adekunle. The car that was destroyed belongs to Mr Jolayemi Jeromu. One of the thugs, Posu Baale, was the one who smashed the car’s windscreen.”

Confirming the incident, an official of the school who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “On Monday, we asked one of our students to go and cut his hair because the hairstyle he brought to school was not acceptable in the school. Yesterday (Tuesday), he came again with that same hairstyle, but we told him to go and cut the hair. I collected his bag and told him to come back after cutting the hair. Coming back to school, he came with two men and two women to ask why we should ask him to go and cut his hair.

“I now told them to leave the school, if we don’t have the right tell our student to cut his hair. I handed over his bag and told them to go and be teaching him at home. They went out and I started to hear noises within the school promises. They started beating the teachers. They smashed the windscreen of a car parked within the school.

“Yesterday evening, they came to our quarters again, claiming that we stole their phone. They almost attacked us. We told them that their phone was not with us. They came to meet us again this morning; we thank God no one was injured.”

The official added that the mother and one of the thugs have been arrested by the police.

It was gathered that the teachers invited the police after locking up the arrested ones in the computer room.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the parents of the students were being interrogated by the police.