Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State have called on the Alake, paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and other monarchs in Ogun Central Senatorial District to intervene and save the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) and DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic from imminent collapse.

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), lamented that the two tertiary institutions located in Egbaland have been suffering from years of neglect, infrastructural decay and mismanagement.

National president of NAOSS, Gbemileke Ogunrombi, stated this in a statement in Abeokuta, expressed concern about the state of affairs of the two institutions.

NAOSS specifically called on Oba Gbadebo to use his good office, with other traditional rulers in Egbaland, to save DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, lamenting that “the school remains the worse in terms of development when compared to other ICT institutions established by the administration of Governor Gbenga Daniel.”

“For many years now, DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, has suffered from neglect, inadequate staff, infrastructural decay and mismanagement. The institution has failed to compete favourably with other ICT institutions in the state.

“As a major stakeholder in the education sector, we are worried about how the school is being run. It is disappointing, appalling and shameful that an institution such DS Adegbenro is wallowing in shame. The school has remained an eyesore due to lack of basic infrastructure such as road, classrooms, offices and laboratories, among others.

“We here call on our revered monarch, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and other traditional rulers in Egba district to rise up and save this institution from imminent collapse.

“Our royal fathers should, please, intervene with the Ogun State Government, on behalf of the school, because the institution, which is supposed to be the pride of Egbaland, has gone from bad to worse and, if care is not taken, the school will bring shame to Egba people.”