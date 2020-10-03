The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has poured encomiums on Gov. Dapo Abiodun for nominating Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Vice Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, as Commissioner for Education in the state.Mr Gbemileke Ogunrombi, the National President of NAOSS, made the commendation in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor on Friday, through a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, forwarded Arigbabu’s name to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as education commissioner.Ogunrombi explained that the student community in the state had urged the governor to appoint a professor as the substantive commissioner for education, threatening that failure to do this would attract a shutdown of the state in a mass protest.He said that the appointment of Arigbabu would not only improve the standard of education in the state but also position the state as the best state in the provision of qualitative education in Nigeria.He described the governor as a listening leader whose lofty vision to reposition the education sector was not only genuine but also sincere.“Governor Abiodun has again proved to be committed to his promise to return the lost glory of education in the state with the nomination of Arigbabu.“The nomination of Arigbabu, an erudite professor and an educationist of repute, has again shown that Gov. Abiodun meant well for the people of the state.“The governor has continued to demonstrate that education is the main priority of his administration through his timely response to issues concerning the student community,” he said.Ogunrombi charged the commissioner-nominee not to disappoint the people, urging him to restore sanity to the education sector by formulating and implementing policies that would bring back the lost glory of education in the state. (NAN)