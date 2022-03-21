From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State have commended the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for massive infrastructural projects embarked on by his administration across the three senatorial districts of Ogun.

The students, under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) noted that, with the ongoing road construction, agro cargo airport, rehabilitation of schools and hospitals across the state, Abiodun has changed the fortunes of Ogun for good.

They gave the commendation in a statement signed by the chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Kehinde Damilola Simeon, in Abeokuta, on Monday

According to NANS, the governor is the first in the history of the state to have constructed and rehabilitated over 50 roads within one year.

“Abiodun through ISEYA agenda, has transformed Ogun with the provision of a good road network.

“Worthy of mention is the ongoing construction of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road which will benefit the companies operating in the axis and the people. The Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road would serve all Nigerians as it would save them the trouble of using the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway”, the statement read.

They further hailed the Abiodun-led administration for priortising infrastructural development by earmarking N62.438bn for capital projects in the 2022 budget.

“The rehabilitation/reconstruction of 42.5km township road, reconstruction of 60km rural and 15km Industrial roads being done by the governor is also commendable”, the students added.

While declaring their unflinching support for the governor, the students urged him to remain focused and not be distracted by the noise of the opposition.