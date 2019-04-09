Executive Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Olatunji Okewole, has commended Rotary Club of Oke-Ona Egba, District 9110 of Lagos and Ogun states, for the renovation of dilapidated classrooms in Gbagura community.

Speaking during the commissioning of the renovated building, a block of two classrooms, by the club, and the distribution of 50 pieces unit of uniforms to the pupils of Holy Trinity School 1, Gbagura in Abeokuta, the state capital, Okewole, who was represented by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Emi Omoboye, said the gesture has been able to address the critical area of the school need.

He said it will also go a long way at giving young minds in the community and its environs the opportunity to learn in a conducive environment, which was in line with the Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration’s vision.

District 9110 Governor of Lagos and Ogun states, Kola Sodipo, said Rotary Club has always made an impact at the federal, state and local government levels, adding that the club saw the need to renovate the dilapidated classrooms due to the bad conditions the students were learning.

While calling on the alma mater of the school and well-meaning members of the society to extend similar gesture to the school, Sodipo said the gesture was not political, but born out of what Rotary stands for.

He promised to relate with his successor to consider channelling some other projects to the school, saying government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing facilities that would improve the living standard of leaders of tomorrow.

Also, President of Rotary Club, Oke-Ona Egba District 9110, Onilogbo Yetunde, said the structures in the school are not conducive for learning.

She said the aim was to impact the lives of community members and the less privileged, in terms of education and where government impact has not been really felt.