Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The President of the students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and Olarewaju Taiwo, have been arrested by the police over alleged involvement in cultism.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, following a tip received by policemen attached to Ilaro Division from members of the public. The police were informed that a group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro, where they were trying to initiate new members into their group.

The divisional police officer in charge of Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilised his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public, while others escaped. The suspected cultists, who were in full regalia of the Black Axe when they were arrested, had been taken to custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they were interrogated.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) ,Abeokuta, for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnic has suspended Olatunji for alleged involvement in cultism. The deputy Registrar (Public Relations) of the institution, Sola Abiala, who announced the suspension, said, “the suspension of Olatunji, is in line with the act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the students handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise.The management therefore uses this medium to re-emphasize its zero tolerance for cultism and other misdemeanors”. Abiala stated.