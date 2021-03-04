From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the traditional rulers in Ogun to throw their weight behind Governor Dapo Abiodun’s fight against insecurity in the state.

NANS made the call on Thursday through the Chairman of the Joint Campus Committee (JJC) in the state, Damilola Simeon, during a press conference held in Abeokuta.

Simeon noted that it had become imperative for the traditional rulers in the Yewa area of the state to support the efforts and drive of the government in securing the lives and property of the people in the face of incessant attacks by violent herders.

He urged them not to allow some politicians to take advantage of the unfortunate clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of Yewa North and Imeko Afon Local Government Areas.

Simeon also called on Yoruba leaders not to subscribe or push for a divided country, but prioritise unity above personal or selfish interests.

While calling on the youths in the state to support the ongoing efforts of the state government aimed at addressing the farmer-herder crisis, the Ogun NANS chairman commended Governor Abiodun for the provision of patrol vehicles and other logistics to the leadership of the recently constituted Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS), with the mandate of securing lives and properties in Yewa.

He also urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, create a federal joint border patrol team to reinforce the security of all border communities in Nigeria.