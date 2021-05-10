The Ogun State Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has supported Next Star Youth Development Foundation with different brands of adire fabrics for the training of 1,750 secondary school students on fashion designing in Ifo Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, while presenting the fabrics to the Foundation’s President, Mr. Gbadebo Oluomo at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said the Ministry gave the support because the foundation’s program is targeted at the development of secondary school students and youths. Longe who described youths as critical to the economic future of the state called on them to embrace skill acquisition and entrepreneurship instead of engaging in social vices , adding that having relevant skills can help them solve problems and earn an income.

“This intervention is most apt especially at this crucial time when an increasing number of students in secondary schools now engage in different social vices. Our youths must be conscious and deliberate in making choices that will steer their life’s ship unto paths of success and prosperity,” she said. The Commissioner assured that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration would continue to support the development of youths through policies and programmes that would enable them compete with their peers across the globe. Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olu. Ola. Aikulola lauded the President of the Foundation for the initiative calling on more youths in the State to emulate him.

Aikulola called on individuals and organisations who have laudable ideas which can help in the area of skill acquisition, entrepreneurship and economic development of youths to relate with the Ministry stressing that the government is willing to support such initiatives.