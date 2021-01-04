Ogun State Government has suspended Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment of a 16-year-old Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun.

In a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday, Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension of the commissioner is to enable him cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

“While taking cognisance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved,” Talabi said in the statement.

The government assures the public it will do everything to ensure justice is served in the case.

In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the permanent secretary of the ministry.