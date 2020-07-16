Ogun State Government has taken delivery of a set of hospital equipment, consisting of anti-shock garment, wheelchair, autoclave and oxygen concentrator machines, and delivery bed, donated by the Gardner’s Social Impact Initiative.

Receiving the donation at the Primary Health Centre, Sango Ota, the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, thanked the foundation for complementing the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s efforts at uplifting the healthcare system, especially at the grassroots, noting that the gesture would improve service delivery within the axis.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Kola Salako, the deputy governor said the government was committed to ensuring easy access to quality healthcare at the grassroots, which, she said, would reduce congestion at the secondary and tertiary health posts.

Also, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, represented by the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola, commended the donor for given back to the society, promising that the equipment would be put to good use.

In her remark, the Founder, Gardner’s Social Impact Initiative, Kemi Dallas, said health had become paramount, especially in the light of the pandemic, noting that her initiative was poised to support the Governor Abiodun-led administration at improving the health of the people.