Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to revamp its health sector and enhance healthcare delivery to the people, Ogun State government has taken delivery of modern medical equipment.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin.

While taking delivery of the healthcare equipment at the State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Nafiu Aigoro, said the health sector would witness great transformation, with the medical equipment and the renovation of some of the state’s secondary health facilities.

He listed the newly procured equipment to include anaesthesia machine, patient monitor, single and double oxygen concentrator, gunnery trolleys, incubator resuscitative machine, foldaway sketcher, delivery beds, laparoscopic unit, cardiotocographic machine, cardiac defibrillators, instrument trolleys, suctioning, autoclaving machine, wheel chairs among others.

Medical Director of the hospital, Kayode Olaseinde, said the intervention across the state would enhance the re-accreditation of the postgraduate and residency training programmes in Obstetrics and Gynaecology by the West African Post Graduate Medical College.

Olaseinde added that the new facilities would aid medical practitioners to measure and monitor different aspects of patients’ well-being and ensure timely diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State House of Assembly, through its Committee on Health, has lauded Abiodun-led administration for putting the health sector at the front burner.

The House Committee Chairman, Adegoke Adeyanju, gave the commendation while leading other members of the Committee to appraise the 2019 Budget Performance of the Ministry of Health, Hospital Management Development Board and State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA).

He lauded the provision of emergency drugs for all patients and accident victims in all parts of the state and the scaling up of community based Health Insurance Scheme in all local governments and Local Council Development Areas of the state.