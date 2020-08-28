Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun government has said the state is targeting to construct and deliver about 2,500 housing units to reduce deficit across the state.

Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Omoniyi, made this known, yesterday, during a press briefing at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Jagunmolu said the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration was committed to providing housing units to the residents at affordable prices, adding his ministry had commenced clearing of housing estate sites across the state.

While declaring that Ogun has the best housing and mortgage policy in the country, the commissioner said work on the construction of 130 housing units for the civil servants was at the completion stage.

Jagunmolu said under the GRA Resettlement Scheme, housing units will be constructed in Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, Soyindo, Ilaro, Ota and Kobape towns.

He further disclosed that about 947 artisans have been engaged at sites of some of the housing schemes through direct labour, adding that about 25,000 artisans will be engaged at various locations of the projects.

The commissioner, who disclosed that Ogun has been selected by the Federal Government to pilot post-COVID-19 economic stability in the housing sector, equally said the state government has reduced the price of houses at A. A. A. Degun Estate constructed by the last administration from N7 million to N5.5 million.