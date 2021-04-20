By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Ogun State, Mr. Olalekan Ifede, has emphasized the need for teaching and non-teaching staff to be conscious of their health and ensure regular medical check-ups to forestall health challenges.

Ifede stated this during a monitoring exercise to Ijebu division of the state, stressing that remaining healthy in coping with mental and physical activities towards achieving academic excellence in schools was paramount in lifting the standard of education.

He stated through his media aide, Mrs. Gbonjubola Alao, that the commission was making arrangements to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to conduct medical examination of teachers across the four divisions of the state.

The TESCOM boss reminded the school managements on the essence of complying with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, saying the present administration was concerned about people’s well-being.

The principal of Model Secondary School, T.O. Ogunlusi and Mr. Victor Soile, appreciated the state government for its regular support to schools and the approval of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 promotion exercise.

In a related development, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr. Johnson Odeyemi, led a monitoring team to the Yewa axis and admonished academic and non-academic staff to take care of their health and refrain from exhausting themselves with overwhelming loans that would jeopardise their body system and affect their professional dexterity on students.

Odeyemi advised that they should consume diets beneficial to their health, as this would help foster academic excellence in the state.

He allayed fears about insecurity, urging them to always move in groups for protection, saying that once they noticed any strange faces in the school premises, they should not hesitate to call on security agents nearest to them.

In their reactions, the vice-principal of Eyinni Comprehensive High School, Mrs. Akinkona Folashade, and her counterpart, Mr. Tovio Kolade, of Oluaso Comprehensive High School, commended the state government for constantly giving unflinching support to education stakeholders, promising to work hard and ensure optimal commitment to students’ academic performance in the state.

Other schools visited were First African Church Mission High School and Yewa Secondary School in the Yewa axis of the state.