Ogun Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Chairman, Olalekan Ifede, has urged the Tai Solarin, College of Education (TESCOM) management to incorporate new training courses in the college curriculum to enhance academic excellence in the state.

The chairman made the call when the college management team visited him at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He urged the team members to intimate their students on the rudiments of academic skills to upgrade the standard of education.

Ifede, in a statement by his Media Aide, Gbonjubola Alao, said the commission would collaborate with the college on capacity building of teachers, noting that it was imperative for management of the college to deploy strategies, which would rectify lackadaisical attitude exhibited by students who later becomes teachers in various schools.

TESCOM Permanent Secretary, Johnson Odeyemi, urged the institution to train students on Information Communication Technology.