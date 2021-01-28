By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), has proposed a sum of N22.7Billion for the year 2021 fiscal budget, in order to improve standard of education in line with the present administration to revamp dwindling education sector.

The Chairman of the Commission, Evang. Ifede Joshua Olamilekan stated this at the budget defense before the Committee on Financial and Appropriation, at the House of Assembly’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that having put into consideration the projection of outstanding promotion for teachers and proposed engagement of graduate teachers, saying that the Commission would require additional fund to accommodate them.

He appealed to the Committee members to give consideration to additional N4.4Billion for salaries and allowance for the year 2021, noting that the upward review of the rural allowance for teaching staff in the rural area should also be looked into.

Ifede appreciated the government’s effort in employing 578 teachers in 2019 and the payment of minimum wage to civil servants in the State, which he said has spurred teachers to impart quality knowledge on the students, saying that the staff strength of the Commission now 13,410, while 118 retired staff and 15 deaths were recorded as at August, 2020.

In his response, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Adekunle Adeyemi said as as the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State improves, the Commission’s need would also be looked into for consideration.

He then urged the Commission to do more on improving on the knowledge of the teachers, so as to impart such wisdom and knowledge to the students, noting that it was imperative to engage the teachers on training and re-trainning exercise.