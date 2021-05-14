The Ogun State government has assured that it would continue to work with various Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to resolve evolving challenges militating against the growth and survival of small businesses in the state.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, gave the assurance during the quarterly stakeholder’ engagement meeting held virtually. She stressed that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led -administration remained committed to providing workable solutions to challenges of MSMEs and industries in the State.

She noted that impediments threatening MSMEs are usually evolving in nature, adding that there was need for regular engagement between government and entrepreneurs for a joint discussion and resolution of identified challenges.

“Our series of State Engagement Meetings (SEMs) and other collaborations by this Ministry has yielded positive results in terms of feedback. This meeting has created an avenue to bring to the fore new challenges and other related concerns directly hindering the smooth running of businesses in our dear State,” the Commissioner said.

Longe stated that due to the importance of MSMEs as catalysts for economic transformation, the present administration established Oko’wo Dapo, a start-up fund for micro and small businesses for the provision of initial capital for entrepreneurs and unemployed youths while the government is not relenting on providing necessary infrastructure.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olu. Ola. Aikulola said the state government has been linking Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with Development Partners and Financial Institutions as well as executing various infrastructural projects which will aid business growth.