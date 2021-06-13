Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that his administration had reached advanced stage of discussion with the Federal Government for the reconstruction work on the Papalanto-Ilaro-Sagamu Interchange Road.

This is just as he said that the ongoing construction work on the Ilaro-Owode Road was deliberately broken into sections in order to speed up the rehabilitation of the road.

Abiodun made this known at weekend while speaking at the 11th Synod of the Diocese of Yewa, Anglican Communion, Ilaro.

The governor at the Synod with the theme, “But, They That Wait Upon The Lord”, declared that “there is probably no local government in Ogun West where construction is currently not going on”.

“There is no local government in Yewaland that we are not constructing roads. Here, in Ilaro, we are doing the Ilaro-Owode Road, that project has been slower than we anticipated and I have since intervened. I have decided to break that project into two and leave part of it with the existing contractor, and bring in a new contractor to speed up the construction of that road.

“I have started discussions on the commencement of the Papalanto-Ilaro-Sagamu Interchange Road, our discussion is at conclusive stages. So, very soon, you will see mobilization to site for the construction of that road. That road is a very critical one for our East to West connection,” he said.

The governor, who also disclosed that his administration would be inaugurating the Imasayi Road in Yewa North Local Government later in the month, also added that roads in Imeko and Ipokia would also be inaugurated in the next three weeks.

Abiodun, however, urged landlords in the state to ensure that they know their tenants well enough, declaring his administration would not hesitate to demolish any property found to harbour kidnappers and other criminals.

He further called on the congregation at the Synod, to continue to see each other as their brothers keeper, adding they should continue to believe in the unity of the country.

“Our administration is determined to rid the state of bandits, kidnappers and other criminals. If we arrest a kidnappers, bandit and any other criminal, not only would we deal with him with the full extent of the law, we would also demolish any house found to be harbouring criminals. So, you must know your tenants.

“I want to admonish us that these are difficult times for this country, we need to see ourselves as our brothers keepers. You know the Bible says we should love our neighbours like ourselves. This year, there is so much banditry, kidnapping, and who people are calling for secession and break up of this country. That must not happen, it is only someone that does not recall what happened during the Civil War that will continue to beat the drums of war. we will not be attributed by any ploy to divide this country, we believe in the oneness and indivisibility of this country because there lies our strength,” Abiodun posited.

The governor further noted that his administration has continuously embarked on the beefing up of the state’s security architecture in order to create a safe haven for investors and enhance the economic development of Ogun.

He submitted that his administration kick-started the Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) comprising the army, police and other security agencies, to arrest the high incidences of farmer/herders clashes in Ogun West senatorial district.

Earlier in his charge, the Diocesan Bishop, Diocese of Yewa, Rt. Reverend M. A. Oluwarohunbi, commended governor Abiodun for running an all-inclusive and participatory government.

Oluwarohunbi, while also commending the present administration in the state for its spontaneous approach to the issue of insecurity as a result of the various attacks by herdsmen, lauded the governor for joining hands with other southwest states to form a regional security outfit.

The Bishop further appreciated the governor for giving the State Hospital in Ilaro a facelift both in outlook and service delivery, adding “we are glad that our town is also among locations where middle level housing estates are being constructed”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Solomon Adeola, represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, commended the governor for his approach to governance in the state, saying “I am happy with the current state of development in Ogun”.