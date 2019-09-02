Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Women in Ogun State will soon start to benefit from a financial empowerment scheme designed to allow them have direct access to soft loans tagged: ‘Oko owo Dapo’ initiative.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this in Ijebu Ode while fielding questions from newsmen after an inspection tour of road construction at Ashafa-Oke and Degun areas of the town.

According to the governor, the empowerment programme, when it commences, will avail the government the opportunity to directly offer loans to the beneficiaries, adding that beneficiaries will be chosen without political bias.

“In the next one week, we will be implementing a programme which is an empowerment scheme for our women. It will allow us to directly offer loans to women, without any intermediary. We are choosing our women across board and without any political bias across the entire state – market women, artisans and any woman who is engaged in any trade that requires for her to utilise a loan. We will give them a soft loan that will be repayable over a period of time,” the governor said.

On the the two roads being rehabilitated at Ashafa-Oke and Degun, Abiodun explained that the roads, when completed, will go a long way in solving the perennial flooding in Ijebu Ode, urging residents to take ownership of the project and support the Ogun State Public Works Agency.

“These roads have accounted for a lot of flooding in Ijebu Ode area, because of poor drainages. That is why we have focused on starting from here; if we are able to ensure these roads are properly constructed with the right drainages, then we would have solved about 60 percent of perennial flooding in Ijebu Ode,” the governor said.