As part of efforts to ensure that a level playing field exists for artisanal miners operating in Ogun, the state government has pledged to speedily address various sharp practices perpetrated by foreign miners which have been undermining the operations of indigenous miners.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, made this pledge during a mining stakeholder’ engagement at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mrs. Longe, represented by the Ministry’s Director of Investment, Mr. Tunji Akinbo, said as an inclusive government, the present administration would not tolerate any act that hinders the principle of fairness to all legitimate miners in the state.

She added that the Ministry was aware of the various antics of foreign miners who deceptively present their local representatives as owners of their mining companies to get approvals for small-scale mining operations, stressing that the government would ensure that all operators local or foreign, comply fully with mining regulations given by sector regulators.

“We are going to nip this challenge of foreigners engaging in small-scale mining in the bud. We will ensure they comply with all the terms of the approval given to them because it is important to us that the business of our indigenous miners thrives. This government will not allow local miners and other local business operators in the state’s mining sector to be shortchanged or frustrated in the value-chain”, she said.

The Commissioner also stated that the ministry was fashioning out appropriate strategies to address the exorbitant cost of mining equipment which has been preventing local mining operators from sustainable business.

She added that the ministry has been relating with relevant agencies and other stakeholders to curb illegal mining operations both in broad daylight and at night, as well as other issues raised by miners in the State, calling on all operators in the sector to reciprocate government’s efforts by eschewing all forms of resentment, tax evasion and every other act capable of undermining the State’s status as an investment destination of choice.