By Chinenye Anuforo

The Ogun State Government has concluded plans to sanction violators of its Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC), saying a task force has been empowered to begin enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the state.

This comes as residents have been urged to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property.

The Commissioner for Finance in the State, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, made this disclosure at his office in Abeokuta, the state capital, affirming that actions will be taken against property owners who have failed to pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge.

He noted that the LUAC task force will begin enforcement starting from October 1 and that violators’ properties will be sealed.

He added that the enforcement will be focused on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

The commissioner explained that LUAC bills are distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing the amenities that will make life easier for individuals and make businesses thrive. It will also help to bring development closer to the grassroots as a certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the local governments in the state. He further explained that LUAC is not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses.

He urged property owners to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the task force as they will be carrying out their duties.

‘Payment of the Land Use and Amenities Charge is easy and convenient. Property owners can make payments online with the payment code on their bills. Payments can also be made with the payment code by using the REMITA and Xpresspay platforms at all banks nationwide. LUAC has no accredited agent therefore, payments should be made only through the stipulated channels. Also, no form of payment should be made to any member of the enforcement team,’ Mr Okubadejo stated.

