Governor Dapo Abiodun, has said no fewer than 5,000 youths would be engaged in an empowerment and economic programme billed to be launched this week in the state.

Abiodun, who said the programme was designed to unleash the creative energies of the state’s vibrant, tireless and motivated youths, towards building a more vibrant economy, noted that youths must be consistently engaged in productive ventures in order to build a virile economy.

The governor added that 250 youths in each of the 20 local governments areas would be provided with skills and capacity building as well as stipends, saying participants would also be attached to small and medium scale enterprises and government agencies.

Abiodun made these known when he briefed newsmen.

He said apart from fully implementing the five-point resolutions of the National Economic Council, following the demands of the #EndSARS protesters, his administration had implemented three additional measures aimed at meeting the demands of youths in the state.

He said the step was to give the youths assurances of his government’s commitment to faithful implementation of initiatives that would bring lasting solutions to the brutality of security agencies.