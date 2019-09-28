Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that arrangements were in top gear to establish a multi-purpose creative and entertainment village in the State.

The state, the governor said, intends to partner with a Special Purpose Vehicle Organisation of Bankers’ Committee to establish the village, aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the country.

Governor Abiodun, who stated this at the 42nd edition of the World Tourism Day, with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all”, said the creative and entertainment village, when completed, will be the first of its kind in Africa.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Governor said: “Apart from the fact that Ogun State is home to very interesting artifacts and historic sites, the numerous tourist centres and businesses such as the Birikisu Sungbo shrine, Yemoji Natural Pool, Iwasi Eco-tourism Centre, Ebute Oni Tourist beach, Olumo Rock, Itoku Adire market, Eruwon Golf resort amongst others, have continued to contribute immensely to the economy of our State.

“Also since inception of our administration, we have put structure in place, not only to support these tourist activities, but to harness the potential of the tourism sector towards the successful implementation of building our Future Together agenda.”

Abiodun said the State was proud to hold the flag in the entertainment industry, with the highest number of prominent practitioners in all genres of arts and entertainment.