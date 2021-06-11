From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Government says it has concluded plans to host the 2021 Investment Summit, tagged ISEYA’ 21 to attract would-be investors for the continued economic growth of the state.

Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, at a virtual pre-summit roadshow, in Abeokuta, yesterday, gave the theme of the summit as “Becoming Africa’s model industrial and logistics hub.”

Okubadejo, who is also vice chairman of the planning committee, explained that the pre-summit roadshow was a form of sensitisation programme in preparation for the summit that would hold between July 13 and 14.

The commissioner said potential investors would be acquainted with investment opportunities in the state, which he said was the fastest growing economy in the country.

He said one of the moves to attract investors into the state was the establishment of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Office to solve the administrative bottlenecks associated with investment.

“This administration is focused to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive and create good governance, and individual prosperity. The Public Private Partnership will drive the economy and our ambition is to position Ogun as the fastest growing economy in the country.

“Our state needs to grow at an average of 25 per cent rate per year and we have laid down some of the keys that would make us achieved this. We are targeting the real sector, job creation, poverty eradication, food security, among others,” Okubadejo said.