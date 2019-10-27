Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In his bid to further encourage teachers in the state, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, says his administration will soon begin the Governor’s Teachers School Excellence Award.

This, Abiodun, said is to create a healthy and meaningful competition among teachers in the state. The governor made this known in his office, while playing host to the awardees that did the state proud at the President-Teachers School Excellence Award, held recently in Abuja. Abiodun, who expressed his joy at the feat recorded by the teachers, disclosed that his administration would domesticate the award to let teachers in the state know that their reward is not only “in heaven, but also on earth”.

“I want to introduce a state challenge among teachers in our state. The challenge will be known as the Governor’s Teachers’ School Excellence Award. We are going to domesticate this. What we will do to those that excel will be bigger than what you got from the President-Teachers Award. We will expand it to accommodate more teachers. Today, you have done us proud, our heads are ‘swollen,’ you have done us proud. It is important we sustain it, and one of the ways is to establish the Governor’s Excellence Award,” he said.

He added that the state government would continue to give all necessary supports to teachers in the state, saying that his administration would continue to do all in its power to return the state to its place of pride in the education sector.

“If out of 15 awards, we have won 4, that means there is 11 to share between the other 35 states. That means we have done well. I want to assure you that we will give you all the needed support to sustain all what you have achieved,” he added.