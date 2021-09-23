The Ogun State government has concluded plans to sanction defaulters of its Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC), saying the taskforce has been empowered to begin enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the state.

This is coming as residents have been urged to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Ogunbadejo, made this disclosure in his office in Abeokuta, affirmed that actions will be taken against property owners who have fail to pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge. He noted that the LUAC taskforce will begin enforcement starting from October 1, 2021 and defaulters’ properties will be sealed. He added that the enforcement will be focused on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

Ogunbadejo explained that LUAC bills are distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing amenities that will make life easier for individuals and make businesses thrive. It will also help to bring development closer to the grassroot as certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the local governments in the state. He further explained that LUAC is not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses and urged property owners to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the taskforce as they carry out their duties.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.