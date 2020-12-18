The Ogun State government has pledged to address challenges hindering the expansion plans of various industries in the state that intend to increase their production capacity and expand their factories.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, made this known during the tour of Proforce Limited, Ode-Remo, and Coleman Technical Company Limited, Sagamu, giving assurrance that the government would take action on their request for more land, approvals and other challenges to ensure their plans come to fruition. She commended the companies for going ahead with their expansion plans and extending their tentacles in the area of exportation of their products despite the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses globally.

“I am extremely thrilled that despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, more industries in Ogun State, including the four industries we have visited in the last two days are all taking steps to expand their production lines and factories. As a responsive government, we would address those issues they have raised including requests for more land. We would even look into more areas in which we can help them achieve their plans,” the Commissioner said. She noted that the companies’ expansion plans would give a boost to the economy as well as gainfully employ youths in the state , saying that the government would not relent in its efforts at improving the Ease of Doing Business in the State.