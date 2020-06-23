Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In a bid to ensure sanity and safety in the transportation sector, the Government of Ogun State has disclosed its readiness to obtain the biometric data of all commercial motorcycle riders and motor drivers operating in the state.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, made the disclosure at a meeting with the leadership and representatives of the Articulated Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association Of Nigeria (AMORAN) and Three Wheelers Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (TWORAN) held at his office in Abeokuta.

The commissioner emphasised the need for biometric data capturing of all public transport drivers, declaring that the information will help government in its plans towards repositioning of the transport sector.

According to the commissioner, the exercise will avail the state government a means of accessing accurate data of public transport drivers by capturing their fingerprints for easy identification, monitoring their activities and possible tracking of a particular individual driver.

He stressed further that the exercise would help nip in the bud crimes associated with public transportation in the state.

He said that the government would not condone reckless riding, violation of traffic rules and flagrant disregard for traffic lights, warning that ‘such acts would no longer be treated with kids’ gloves as violators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.’

Dairo charged the leadership of the two unions to cooperate with his ministry in its efforts at ‘developing a roadmap for a better organised and robust transport sector where safety and general interest of passengers are made supreme above individual selfish interests which have left negative attendant effects in the sector.’

He reiterated the state government’s resolve to make transport affordable, accessible, safe and attractive through regulations and policies of international standard, stating that ‘the era of exploitation, harassment, thuggery and other acts capable of making life difficult for passengers is over in the state.’

Responding on behalf of the two unions, the State Chairman of AMORAN, Nurudeen Alowonle, commended the state government for the creation of the Ministry of Transportation, promising that ‘AMORAN and other related associations will abide by the rules of engagement and also cooperate with the state government towards achieving its set goals in the transport sector.’