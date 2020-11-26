By Ademola Orunbon

The Ogun State Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr ‘Seni Ogunyemi, has said that over 109 death and 450 injured persons have been recorded within nine months in the State.

Ogunyemi made this known at the 5th Annual TRACE Commanders’ Conference and 15th Anniversary Lecture, held at Valley View Auditorium, Government House, Isale-Igbein, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He hinted that major causes of the accident were reckless driving, carelessness, bursting of tyres and nonchalant attitude of road users, noting that most accident could be averted if necessary actions could be taken.

He said that if strict actions could be taken to deal with reckless driving in the State, many of the accident would not be occurring, noting that strict compliance would now be enforced on the road users across the three Senatorial district of the State.

‘Indeed, majority of our road users never bother with other people, if their motor could be impounded and within one month they couldn’t meet up to the condition and their motors are auctioned, they will abide by the rules and regulations guiding the roads,’ Ogunyemi said

He said that the TRACE had further advance and re-position the Corps for effective service delivery through an expansion of the Area and Divisional Command structure to 36 (9 Area Commands and 26 Division/Unit Command).

He noted that the Commands were fully equipped with public enlightenment gadgets, sensitization and awareness bringing more public participation into the Safety Drive through the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative.

He added that TRACE Emergency Traffic Service (TETS) and Community Based Traffic Management Scheme was also part of its collective responsibility, noting that the State roads must be freed from carnages through the initiates.

Earlier, the Transportation Commissioner, who represented the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Engr. Gbenga Dairo assured the Corps of government support, noting that it was high timed to work on 24 hours for efficient and effective service delivery.

He added that the government would harmonize its working harmoniously with other road commands, such as Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Police Traffic Wardens and other relevant road agencies for proper service delivery.

He further assured that all roads in the State would be attended to, so as to reduce road crashes and carnages on the roads, noting that government had awarded some of the roads, including feeders roads for proper rehabilitation and reconstruction.