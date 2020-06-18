The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has warned motorists against speeding at construction zones to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

Mrs Temitope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

Oseni said that the warning became necessary to motorists following many rehabilitation works ongoing across the state.

“The motorists need to strictly adhere to average speed limit and drive gently at to prevent tragedy and mishaps at construction zones,” she said.

Oseni noted that some of the accidents that led to loss of lives, especially at construction zones, could be traced to speeding on the part of motorists.

The unit Commander warned them to desist from driving against traffic and illegal U-turn at reconstruction zones that could endanger the lives of other road users.

She also stressed the need for motorists to use their seat belts and desist from using cell phones while driving.

Oseni warned commercial drivers against overloading and speeding, which make vehicles to be flexible during the rainy season.

She, however, said that the agency would intensify safety campaign and public enlightenment on the importance of safety during this rainy season. (NAN)