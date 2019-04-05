Akanni Olusegun

That Governor Ibikunle Amosun has been largely successful in his “Mission To Rebuild Ogun State” is as incontrovertible as it is a foregone conclusion. That was why he was rewarded with a second term, and the success that he achieved is self-evident.

But his interest in ensuring that the laudable success of his government continues into the successor administration was actively truncated by individuals who prefer to superimpose their personal interests above those of the nearly six million citizens of Ogun State. And they used every subterfuge in the book to achieve their purpose

It is actually strange that those who thought they had a right to promote their selfish purposes became intolerant of Amosun’s constitutional rights to express, and act on, his personal preference for Adekunle Akinlade as governor of Ogun State.

At some point, it began to look as if being a governor had taken away a citizen’s right to be able to make a choice. Anyone who thinks this way is intolerant, unjust, uncivilized, and not a lover of democracy, which is a far cry from the impunity-laden regime of Nigeria’s military past masters.

Those who think Amosun should not canvass, and actively work, for equity and equality among the four nations of Ogun State need someone tell them not to spoil the fun or wound the ego of the entire Yewa nation.

Amosun’s traducers thought it was not politically expedient to elevate the political ethos of the state. They rather blatantly brushed his sentiments aside, and gave little or no consideration for the sensibilities of the entire people of Yewa. It seems that the Yewa people were not even expected to ask for anything beyond being deputy governor in their own state.

It is important not to lose sight of the intention of Amosun to right the wrongs of history, and serve the purpose of equity and justice in the political landscape of the state. It is only fair to allow the good people of Yewa a fair chance to produce the governor. Some political thinkers have warned that those who prevent a peaceful change are actually working for violent change.

You cannot continue to marginalise a people for so long. The political odds are unjustly stacked against these people, and the efforts of Amosun to correct this have been met with strong opposition.

Maybe someone needs to add that beyond maintaining peace and progress, enforcing social and commercial contracts, and protecting the property rights of citizens, state actors must also provide leadership and direction to ensure that society is not dismembered or disassembled by greed and promotion of self. There must be a deliberate effort to even out the odds in every society.

Those who thought that Amosun’s noble intentions should not be realised must be told that one day they will answer to the Supreme Deity for the ignoble works of their hands. Karma will take its pound of flesh from them sooner than they think.

One can only hope that these architects of iniquity and evil are aware that there is no hiding place from the retribution of God. To rework a cliche from the wise, the long arm of karma will reach them in the end: And those who sow the wind will surely reap the whirlwind.

Those who dress Amosun in the garb of a horned demon, or bogeyman, have mercifully been proven to be liars by the electorate of Ogun Central Senatorial District who have willingly elected him to represent them in the next Senate.

Only the just shall prevail. Witness that some All Progressives Congrass (APC) governors who completed their second terms, just like Amosun, and indicated interest in going to the Senate, were roundly rejected and denied the opportunity by their people. That is an endorsement of a good act by a man that his people consider to be a good man.

Those political detractors with low self esteem, who complain that Amosun is flaunting his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari are merely being mischievous, to say the least. After they exhausted their excuses for working against his call for equity, they had to invent a blame for an offence that was not committed.

Rather than commend a political and social relationship that they actually envy, the detractors would rather knock it. They forgot that this wholesome relationship started and developed from the days both men found themselves in the All Nigerian Peoples Party (APP).

In this political party, Amosun not only successfully ran and won the senatorial seat, he also stood firmly by Buhari, who stood as presidential candidate, but lost to late President Umoru Yar ‘Adua. How these lesser men could not understand the bonds of commitment and mutual respect between two mature men beats the imagination. Anyway, some societies do harbor such misguided and disoriented elements.

What these mischievous individuals intend to gain by being purveyors of these needless and petty insinuations is beyond the ken of even the person with the sharpest eyesight. But obviously, these detractors will not be able to separate what God Himself has joined together.

Maybe these people also need to be reminded that President Buhari is a discerning adult who knows what is good for him. Why these despicable individuals are crying more than the bereaved is a matter for psychologists to investigate.

The green-eyed animal called envy is certainly ruling the recess of the minds of those little people who fret that Buhari is such a great buddy of Amosun. Well, Amosun will be doing himself a great favour by steering clear of those who mind their own businesses only by spoiling the businesses of others.

There are really no words for those who concluded that Amosun, who is the chief security officer of the state by the way, would have orchestrated the booing of his friend and President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is preposterous. It is also exasperating. Maybe they also want to rope Amosun into some treasonable rap.

And those who orchestrated the suspension of Amosun from the APC merely betrayed their inability to relate with their betters. They have taken the path of least resistance of pushing Amosun out of the APC so that they can enjoy their swagger. But it is not going to be for a long time.

Even if the people of Ogun State are unable to insist on their rights now, a time is coming that the Elections Tribunal will help them to retrieve their mandate, and give it to Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). And the just would have overcome their traducers, who hide under the canopy of a political party machine.

*Olusegun, a political analyst resides in Akute, Ogun State.