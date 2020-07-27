Ogun Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe, has said when the state transportation master plan is ready, it will boost the industrial drive of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

She said it will open up more investments, as well as consolidate the state’s position as the most industrialised in Nigeria.

The commissioner stated this in Abeokuta during an interview with journalists on the inauguration of the steering committee on the transportation master plan by Governor Abiodun, saying despite economic challenges, government was committed to developing the transportation sector to meet the rapid industrial growth, thereby enhancing the socio-economic development of the state.

Longe, also a member, said the committee would ensure strict compliance with the state’s transportation laws, reduce accident’s rate, as well as ensure other means of transportation previously under-utilised were given adequate attention, thereby creating more job opportunities for the unemployed.

She said government would not relent at improving the state’s infrastructure, saying: “Since the outset of this administration, about 90 kilometres of roads have either been completed or undergoing construction, while over 60 kilometres of roads have been rehabilitated.’’