Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, nullified the election of Kolapo Korede Osunsanya, representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also ordered a rerun election, in three wards, should take place within 90 days.

The Ijebu Central Federal Constituency consists of three local government areas – Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu.

Justice Wakkil Alkali Gana-led election petition tribunal cancelled elections in Ward 5, Unit 5 in Ijebu Ode council; Ward 10, Unit 3 in Odogbolu council and the entire Ward 8 in Ijebu North East council in the federal constituency.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Taiwo Shote had filled a petition challenging Osunsanya’s declaration as winner of February 23 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal, in its judgement, ordered that since the margin of lead and difference between the petitioner and 1st respondent is less than 4,000 and the total number of cancelled votes is 8,800, INEC ought not to have declared Osunsanya as the winner of the election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

It further held that the electoral commission should have declared the election inconclusive.

Consequently, the tribunal declared that Osunsanya was not duly elected and nullified the Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC and ordered that a rerun should be conducted within 90 days.

In his response, Shote described the judgement as victory for the rule of law.

“I am very delighted at the judgement just delivered. I am happy that justice has been served.

“Although the wheel of justice grinds slowly, it grinds steadily and surely. It is victory for the rule of law and good people of Ijebu Central federal constituency.

“I thank God and the good people of Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu local government areas for their unflinching support thus far, and I promise not to disappoint them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tribunal upheld the election victories of Tolu Odebiyi (APC) and Jimoh Ojugbele (APC) of Ogun West senatorial district and Ota federal constituency, respectively.