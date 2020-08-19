Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Truck drivers, yesterday, afternoon in Abeokuta, Ogun State, stormed the headquarters of Ogun State Parking Management Scheme under the Bureau of Transportation and vandalised property worth thousands of naira.

The mob was reported to have stormed the Ibara office of the Parking Management Scheme in protest against seizure of their trucks by operatives of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

There was heavy presence of policemen, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Muyideen Obe, and men of the Nigerian Army when Daily Sun visited the scene.

According to a witness, the truck drivers came in a truck and demolished the gate of the premises and went straight to the TRACE office, destroying their patrol vehicle and electronic appliances in the office.

The witness said after leaving the TRACE office, the irate mob descended on the parking management office and destroyed the vehicles within the premises.

Consultant to the Ogun State Government and Chief Operating Officer, Ogun State Parking Management Scheme, Wale Yusuf, said his officers escaped unhurt when the hoodlums stormed his office.

Yusuf, who condemned the attack said the hoodlums forcefully gained entrance into the cashier office and carted away undisclosed amount of money.

He described the attack as barbaric and called on the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Also, TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told newsmen that the arrested truck and the driver violated the 10pm – 4am dust to dawn curfew and was trying to evade arrest at the check point.