Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two persons have been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl.

The suspects, Michael Hammed Azeez, 20 and Adeola Ogunseye, 22, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on November 4, following a complaint lodged at the Owode-Egba Police Divisional Headquarters, by the mother of the victim that her daughter was abducted by the two suspects on November 3, at about 8:30 p.m and taken to an unknown location where the duo allegedly took turn to forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

She stated further that the victim was later found seriously battered along School Road at Owode-Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Owode Egba Division, CSP Mathew Ediae, mobilized detectives to the area where the two suspects identified by the victim were apprehended.

The house of the suspects was subsequently searched and the torn underwear of the victim was recovered there.

The victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba General Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.