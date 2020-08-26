Ogun Government, on Monday, completed the reconstruction of various roads across the state.

This, the government said, was in fulfilment of the pledge by Governor Dapo Abiodun in July 2019 to ensure the reconstruction of the roads in the communities hit by floods.

Among the roads completed were the Asafa-Ayegun-Ojofa and Molipa-Fusigboye and Hospital roads in Ijebu-Ode, together with Baruwa Street in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The 1.5km and 1.3km roads were built with the appropriate drainage to avert a recurrence of floods.

The roads were immediately left open for use and the people commended the government’s efforts in the development of road infrastructure across the state.

Apart from the roads in Ijebu Ode, work is currently ongoing on Odo Afá road and bridge, Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state; the Awùjalè-Oke Àjé-Stadium road in Ijebu-Ode and the 4.7km Oru-Awa-Ilaporu road in Ijebu North Local Government, which is 75 percent completed, as well as Oba Erinwole road.

There was jubilation among residents of Asero and Obantoko communities in Abeokuta, the state capital, last weekend, as the state government completed work on the Fajol-American Junction-Gbonagun road.

The 7.2km road, an alternative route, is designed to reduce gridlock daily experienced by motorists and other road users on the Abeokuta-Ibadan road.