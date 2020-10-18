Ademola Orunbon

The Ogun State Government says it educational reform will mull teachers’ commitment and dedication to work, which will propel students academic excellence in the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, made this known during the newly inducted Principals and Vice Principals, held at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital.

Soyombo, in a statement signed by the Press Officer, State’s Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Gbongubola Alao, admonished inductees to establish a cordial relationship with their teachers and students, so as to foster academic prospects in their various schools.

She noted that it was imperative for them to imbibe wisdom, knowledge and humility in relating with teachers and students under their watch in order to achieve some set of goals.

‘Indeed, it is really very important to have a good relationship with your teachers and students, by doing this, it will profer immediate solution to their plights and it will as well pave way for academic to thrive in the State,’ Soyombo said

In his goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof Joseph Odemuyiwa advised the newly inductees to conduct themselves in good manner and be a good managers of men, money and materials, saying that they should be assertive and subtle in relating with stakeholders.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mr Johnson Odeyemi, disclosed that the roles of Principals and Vice Principals was to act as a link between the Government and other stakeholders in the school system.

Odeyemi added that they should inculcate habit of achieving success in their carriers which was premised largely on productivity and conduct, saying that Government has invested largely on educational sector of the economy in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Bosede Ogunleye, said that it was vital for the Principals and Vice Principals in the State to monitor their teachers and students, especially in their various schools.

She said that they should ensure that their teachers impact quality knowledge on their students, and in accordance with the State Government mission to revolutionize the educational sector.

In their separate remarks, the Chairperson, All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mrs Ayodele Womiloju and her counterpart, the Chairman Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Alhaji Akeem Lasisi, hailed the State Government for its act of benevolence nurtured towards the welfare of teachers, students and transformation of education in the State.