Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a village head, Rasheed Sholabi, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter.

Sholabi, who is the head of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode-Yewa, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, was arrested following a report by the victim at the Owode-Egbado Police Divisions that her father had been having sex with her since when she was eleven years.

She said the incestuous act by her father has led to an infection, which has affected her urinary system.

The victim, who told the police that she lost her mother when she was barely two years old, added that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother, thereby left her with no option other than continuing to stay with her father who used the opportunity to sexually abuse her regularly.

Upon the report, the DPO of Owode-Egbado Division, Olabisi Elebute, led her men to arrest the suspect.

On interrogation, he initially denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason she left him.

The victim has been taken to Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home for safety and care.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.