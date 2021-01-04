From Ademola Orunbon, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the provision of adequate welfare packages for traditional rulers to motivate them towards entrenching the desired development at the grassroots.

The governor, who stated this at the Third Statutory Meetings of the Ogun State Council of Obas, held at Conference Hall, Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said that Obas, as custodians of tradition and customs, have a vital role to play in government and that their welfare should be of paramount and sacrosanct.

Governor Abiodun added that his government would be fair, equitable and inclusive in the spread of developmental projects in all the three senatorial districts of the state, noting that some of the projects have been completed while some are at different completion stages, which would soon be commissioned.

‘Our decision would be fair, equitable, inclusive and in accordance with the rule of law as we spread the developmental projects in all the three districts of the state, no constituency in this state will not benefit from the developmental stride of this administration, it is our collective responsibility to develop the State, in order to attract more investors,’ the governor said.

He solicited for the traditional ruler’s support for the realization of various laudable and people-oriented programmes embarked upon across the state, calling for their cooperation in curbing the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state through the admonition of their subjects to always observe the COVID-19 protocols by wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers.

Governor Abiodun admonished the traditional rulers to be more accessible and receptive to their people and intensify efforts on activities to enhance peaceful co-existence within and around the state, saying that their cooperation with the government would enhance the spread of the dividends of democracy across the state.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Afolabi Afuape, disclosed that efforts are underway to repeal the existing Ogun State Council of Obas Law, 2004, for a more comprehensive one that would reform and further dignify the traditional institution in the state.

He said the review became expedient and imperative in order to address the incessant litigations on chieftaincy matters in the state, noting that adherence to due process in the installation of Obas and promotion of stools, burial rites, regulation of activities of kingmakers as well as the need for the creation of a Chieftaincy Tribunal would soon come to fore.

Hon Afuape indicated that inputs of stakeholders, including the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs towards the formation of an improved Council of Obas Law, were being collated by the Ogun State House of Assembly for prompt passage and endorsement by the governor, once it has been perfected and would be made known to the general public.

He added that the Ministry this year plans to develop archival division with an e-library complement to allow the Ministry to update information on all royal fathers as well as ensure prompt dissemination and seamless access to stored facts and data, particularly such that relates to culture, tradition and heritage required by individuals, government, communities and the traditional institutions.

The Chairman of the Council, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, represented by the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, in his address, appreciated the government for its usual support for the traditional council, assuring their support in the overall development of the state.