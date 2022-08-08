Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun declared on Monday that his administration would continue to provide infrastructure capable of opening up and driving the economic development of the state, despite paucity of funds.

Governor Abiodun gave this declaration while speaking at the inauguration of the 2Km Igan-Ishamurin-Odo Shikiti Road, in Ago-Iwoye town, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor noted that the road was designed to improve the socio-economic life of the people of Ago-Iwoye, as well as the surrounding communities, by making transportation smooth and convenient for farmers when evacuating their farm produce to urban market centres.

Governor Abiodun observed that the road would serve as a link to Ago-Iwoye, Oru Ijebu and Ijebu-Igbo townships.

He added that the road handled by an indigenous contractor was completed and provided with streetlights, good drains, and culverts and has four lay-byes on the stretch of the road to cater for the pedestrians’ safety.

While maintaining that the road commissioning would serve as a form of re-assurance to other parts of the state, of his administration’s desire to keep and fulfil all electoral promises, the governor said work was at an advanced stage at the Illisan-Ago-Iwoye road, abandoned more than 11 years ago.

Abiodun, however, called on the residents and motorists to take ownership of the road and desist from blocking the drainage or making a bonfire on it.

“Please, protect this road because it is yours. By doing this, you are helping us in building our future together,” he added.

Read also: EFCC arrests 3 internet fraud suspects at Ilorin international airport

Governor Abiodun, who stressed that his administration would not allow the people to suffer unnecessary hardship, disclosed that the failed portions at the Sango-Ota-Ijoko road were being laid with asphalt.

He disclosed further that he had awarded a contract for the repair of failed portions along the Abeokuta- Ifo- Lagos expressway, reiterating that his administration would continue to construct or rehabilitate any economic viable road in the state, whether it belongs to the federal government or Ogun.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the road which was started and completed by the present administration, would improve the economic activities of people living along the road, calling on the good use of the pad and desist from dumping refuse on the drainage.

A former deputy governor, Senator Sefiu Adegbenga Kaka, noted that the road was in deplorable condition for a long and commended the governor for putting it in good shape with a good drainage system.

The contractor that executed the road project, Joseph Adegbesan, lauded the governor for believing in the indigenous contractors, noting that the gesture, apart from encouraging the local contractors, also empowered the local people who supplied materials used in constructing the road.