Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has assured that all entitlements due to State workers would be paid, commending State trade union leaders for being civil in the handling of issues of concern.

State Governor Dapo Abiodun made the pledge on Tuesday at the swearing-in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals General and Headteachers General, at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

He described workers as co-builders who have contributed to the advancement of the State and deserves to be well-taken care of.

‘Our administration will not, and I repeat, deny you of the rewards of your meritorious and hard-work. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear State. Personally, as a child of retired Public Servants, I appreciate the import of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either, serving and retired,’ the Governor stated.

‘I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as the financial status of the State improves,’ the Governor promised.

He reitrated that his administration would not renege on its promises, noting it was deploying resources towards ensuring a conducive environment for the workers for efficient and effective service delivery.

Abiodun maintained that workers’ pensions and other entitlements were some of the issues that attracted his attention and immediate intervention.

‘We cleared the backlogs of promotions of over 10,000 personnel in the education sector. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development. I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises are at advance level,’ the Governor said.

While congratulating the new Permanent Secretaries, Goverrnor Abiodun said their appointments are testaments to their past records and a challenge to do more in the service of the State and humanity, adding that the process that led to their appointments was based on seniority, merit, professionalism, equity, inclusiveness and the overall interest of the Public Service and the State in general.

He also reminded them that their appointment was a call to greater service and as the standard bearers of the State Public Service, they are to interface between the government and the public by bringing more initiatives to improve the implementation of government policies and programmes, as the emergence of COVID-19 has continued to increase the expectations of the government.

The Governor, however, explained that his government restored the positions of the Principals-General and HeadTeachers- General to motivate teachers to attain a higher position of authority, urging the new appointees to ensure that their appointments translate into immediate positive results of improving education in the State.

Abiodun assured that his government would continue to reward deserving officers who are industrious and exhibiting a commitment to service delivery.