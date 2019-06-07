Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has said the new administration would rejuvenate and reposition the education sector for efficient and qualitative service delivery.

She said the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is committed to revamping the deplorable condition of public schools across the state.

Salako-Oyedele spoke yesterday during her familiarisation visit to schools in the Abeokuta North and South local government areas of the state.

She said the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that over-bloated population as well as lack of toilet facilities and teaching aid become a thing of the past.

She said her visit was to get a first hand feel of the various conditions under which learning was ongoing in the state.

“If you want to learn and excel, there is need to reposition the educational sector to where it used to be. Ogun State is where we breed excellence, hence, the need to provide proper learning facilities. So, we need to tackle these challenges with immediate effect.

“Education is the pivot on which every other profession rest and, therefore, it must be given its pride of place. Productivity cannot be achieved under this condition and something needs to be done. This is where we come in and I promise things will change.

“Ogun State is a state of many first great achievers in education among whom was the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and it is time we return to that foremost position in Nigeria; that is where this government wants to take education.

“I wouldn’t have been where I am today as an engineer and deputy governor if I hadn’t learnt under a conducive environment. What I see on ground in the schools I have visited cannot encourage anybody to want to study,” she said.

At St. Peters’ College, Olomore, Abeokuta, the deputy governor promised the special needs students that competent and specialised teachers would be posted to the institution for effective learning.