From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Olota of Ota, Oba (Professor) Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Forum of Awori Traditional Rulers and Yewa Obas in Ado Odo Ota LGA, have expressed their assurance on the victory of the Ogun West senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

They based their assurance on the antecedents and good deeds of the senatorial candidate for Ogun West, even before becoming the senator of the district.

The monarchs speaking through the Olota and others when Senator Adeola paid a courtesy call at the Palace of Olota as part of his five days campaign tour of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, at the weekend, stated that voting for the senatorial candidate and all the APC candidates would not be about politics but about the development of Ogun West.

They noted that the development he had attracted to the senatorial district was a good sign that better days were ahead with Adeola as the senator of Ogun West.

Olota, who presided over the courtesy call stated that for the February 25 election and the interest of his people, he was for all APC candidates from top to bottom, adding that the Royal Fathers of Ado Odo Ota LGA in unison have stated their supportive position on the basis of the antecedents and performance of Senator Adeola.

“Senator Adeola is not disappointing us at all as he has started work even before his election as senator of Ogun West. Our people should maintain their lane by voting back APC at the state and federal levels. They should not deviate at this time for development that is ongoing to be concluded”, Oba Obalanlege submitted.

The Alagbado of Agbado, Oba Shyllon Adedayo, said it was unprecedented for a senatorial candidate to tour the whole LGA, see things for himself and come out that the largest LGA in Ogun State deserves special attention from the government at all levels.

He added that Senator Adeola had started well even before becoming a senator of Ogun West with the numerous projects he had started in the district.

“Senator Adeola has facilitated the ongoing construction of the critical Itele Road, a major erosion control project is also ongoing in addition to five transformers he donated with N1m for energisation. He also facilitated the training of many of our youth in various skills acquisition programmes even before he becomes a senator representing us. We are assuring him of victory to continue what he is already doing” he stated.

On his part, Oba Samuel Ojugbele, the Onilogbo of Ilogbo, lauded the senator for the quality representation he ensured in Lagos West, expressing optimism that he would do better for Ogun West if he is elected.

Alos, Oba Lukmon Agunbiade, the Alagbara of Agbara, stated that the senator has been taking care of the Royal Fathers over the years and as a fellow accountant professional he is sure that Senator Adeola is the best candidate for the Ogun West Senatorial district.

Addressing the royal fathers, Senator Adeola stated that he took time to tour all the 16 wards in the LGA to see their developmental challenges as well as presenting himself as their prospective senator, adding that from what he saw Ado Odo/Ota LG deserves special development attention from the government.

“During my tour, I established the need for special attention and intervention for Ado-Odo/Ota LGA. I donated 10 transformers during my tour to various communities that will be supplied before the February 25 election, while an equal number will come before May. I have facilitated the Itele Road construction as well as a major erosion control project in Ota” he stated.

He said his election as well as other APC candidates is in the interest of Ogun West as the synergy of voting in candidates from top to bottom of APC will make the continuation of development which he has already started seamlessly, noting that one of the major highlights of his tour aside the infrastructure deficit was the issue of youth development in the right direction.

The senatorial candidate later met stakeholders of the LGA comprising professional and religious bodies, artisan and trade groups and other bodies such as NURTW, NUT and Tricycles Riders Association, where he pledged to continue the effective representation he is noted for in Lagos West in Ogun West.