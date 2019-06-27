Adewale Banjo

Senator representing Ogun West, Tolu Odebiyi, has allayed fears by the people of possible marginalization by the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.

He said the current administration is committed to the infrastructure and human capacity development of Ogun West.

Odebiyi, addressing a group of people who visited his Iboro country home recently to protest the recent appointments by the state government, said he is confident that Yewa-Awori would be accorded its dues in the new administration:

‘’Governor Abiodun is a listening and caring person. He has the interest of the people of Ogun West at heart. Based on our discussions, I can assure you that the governor will be fair and equitable in his appointments.

‘’I will want our people not to listen to detractors who are trying to sow seeds of distrust in these early days. Governor Abiodun is a just and God-fearing man who will not take the support of the people of Ogun West for granted. That I can assure you.’’

The group, led by Tunde Oyelakin, had complained of marginalization of Ogun West by the state government as displayed in recent appointments by the governor.

They argued that the position of either the Chief of Staff to the Governor or the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), should have been given to indigenes of Ogun West.

But, the senator faulted such thinking: ‘’I was a chief of staff and I know that those positions are always reserved for those you know and have chemistry with.

‘’The SSG is very strategic; it is the engine room of the government. The person who occupies the position must be a firm believer in the vision of the governor and the party and it requires implicit trust and confidence.

‘’We have people who are very qualified but the bottom line is that these positions must be left to the discretion of the governor.

‘’Governor Abiodun would still give generous appointments to sons and daughters of Yewa-Awori. Remember that the deputy governor is from Ogun West and that there was absolutely no cause for alarm.”

He assured them that the era of marginalization of the senatorial district is gone, adding that he would be an effective voice of the district at the Senate.