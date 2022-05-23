Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West senatorial district have denied allegation of planning to foist Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, also known as Yayi, as the senatorial candidate of the APC.

The party leaders, who equally denied that their support had been ‘bought’ by the senator currently representing Lagos West, declared the APC in the senatorial district remained cohesive, peaceful and prepared to be victorious in the 2023 general election.

A group, Committee of Concerned Ogun West Patriots under the umbrella of Ogun West Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders in the APC, in a communique, had accused the party leaders of working to skew the party’s senatorial primary in favour of Adeola.

The group also claimed the party in Ogun West was enmeshed in controversy and acrimony, and demanded that Adeola be excluded from taking part in the primary as he is a ‘stranger and foreigner’.

But refuting the allegations while briefing newsmen after a meeting of APC leaders and members of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, at the Oronna Hall in Ilaro, at the weekend, former chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Muftau Ajibola, said all the claims by the group, led by Iyabo Anisulowo and Mary Ogunjobi, were not only bogus, but a futile attempt to discredit genuine APC leaders in Ogun West.

He declared the real APC leaders and elders in Ogun West would not stand by and allow any qualified aspirant who can add value to the senatorial race to be excluded on the basis of personal animosity and hatred.

